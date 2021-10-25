Advertisement

Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night.

Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored.

Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

