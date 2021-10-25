November kicks off Mishawaka leaf pickup

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup kicks off with the start of November for Mishawaka residents.

On Monday, November 1st, you can rake your leaves to the curb, and the city will take care of them for you.

Leaves will be picked up each week the day before your regular trash pickup day. For example, those with Monday trash pickup times will get their leaves picked up Friday.

Just make sure your leaves are free of branches, twigs and stones before raking them to the curb.

