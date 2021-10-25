Advertisement

November kicks off Mishawaka leaf pickup

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup kicks off with the start of November for Mishawaka residents.

On Monday, November 1st, you can rake your leaves to the curb, and the city will take care of them for you.

Leaves will be picked up each week the day before your regular trash pickup day. For example, those with Monday trash pickup times will get their leaves picked up Friday.

Just make sure your leaves are free of branches, twigs and stones before raking them to the curb.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
First Alert Day continues tonight through Monday as our soaking rain continues. Heavy rain is...
First Alert Weather Day: Times of pounding rain tonight
Three people were shot in two separate morning shootings in South Bend.
SBPD: three people shot in two separate Sunday morning shootings
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
REMINDER: 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes now in effect

Latest News

Leaf pickup starts at the start of November for Mishawaka residents.
Leaf pickup begins next week in Mishawaka
Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and...
Three South Bend siblings back on stage as NBC’s ‘The Voice’ enters knockout round phase
Indiana State Police have been requested to investigate after a Sunday inmate death at the St....
ISP investigating inmate death at SJC Jail
Madison Township is experiencing flooding after the Sunday rain.
Heavy rain causes St. Joseph Co. road closures