Northwood High School looking into alleged blackface incident

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for some, who found it racially offensive.

NorthWood’s colors are black and red.

On Friday, students were encouraged to support the team by staging a black out in the stands.

For most students, that meant wearing black clothing. For at least one student, it meant wearing blackface.

The student’s picture was posted on social media over the weekend.

“Our concern is, what was the intent of wearing the black face paint? Was it to show school support or was it to, you know, apparently, as some of the accusations have been made, was it in light of some racial situations that have occurred?” said WA-Nee School Superintendent Scot Croner. “We are a public school system. We serve all students that wish to attend WA-Nee Community Schools and we want to create an environment in which all students feel welcome.”

NorthWood senior Ashayla Malone says she wasn’t at Friday’s game and only learned of the situation later through social media. “It wasn’t a mistake, like, it was something that he thought was funny,” she told 16 News Now. “In my mind, even though he has said sorry, consequences should come from it, so when employers and colleges look him up in the future, they’ll see that video.”

The matter is being investigated by the school administration. The superintendent says he was one of a number of administrators who were at Friday’s game and that no one came to them with any concerns at the time.

Malone is insistent that some form of punishment should be doled out. “In all honesty, NorthWood is a pretty good school but when it comes to incidents like these,they get swept under the rug, so people tend to do it more often. So, I felt disappointed that this happened again, and I had hoped that it would like actually be brought up this time by the school and be taken seriously.”

