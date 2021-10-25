Irish quarterback Jack Coan focused on enjoying the game, ignoring the noise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has seemed to finally get into a rhythm with its quarterback play annd Jack Coan looks like he has settling in to Tommy Rees’s scheme.

This week the Irish had more of a hurry up offense which turned out to be beneficial for Coan.

He was only sacked once for just the second time this year.

Coan only threw for 189 yards since Kyren Williams ran wild.

But he’s loving every moment as a Golden Domer.

“I mean honestly I mean that’s what football is,” Coan said. “Nothing is ever going to be perfect. Football is a fun sport. I just try to have fun throughout it. Just focus on the next play and the next opportunity. To be honest with you, this is a dream come true to be able to come play here. I always have great perspective. I’m always so happy to be here and be able to play here. To be honest, I don’t really listen to any of the criticism or anything. I don’t go on social media or anything like that so I don’t really hear anything that goes on. I just really focus on what my teammates and family and friends have to say. I know they all have my back. I just have fun playing the game.”

Kelly said they weren’t able to see what style of game would fit best for Coan until they got him in game action.

