Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a county police official said a 33-year-old man had a medical emergency episode.

Jail medical personnel and staff immediately began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical technicians to the jail. EMTs arrived on scene but were unable to revive the inmate. He was pronounced dead by first responders shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Per jail protocols, Indiana State Police were immediately called to investigate the in-custody death.

All additional information and further updates, including identity of the deceased, will be released by the Indiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.