Here comes the sun!!

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast(none)
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We do a “180″ tomorrow!! And that means we go from cloud, wet and dreary...to SUNSHINE! Yes, it’ll still be chilly, and Wednesday morning we have a good chance of frost. But the sunshine will be nice! Another storm system comes through late this week with more rain (probably less than this past storm). It looks like most of our Halloween weekend will be dry and chilly...

Tonight: Clouds giving way to partial clearing overnight. Low: 39, Wind: N 7-14

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit more mild by afternoon. High: 55, Wind: N 6-12

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and colder with frost likely. Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunshine, then partly sunny. High: 59

