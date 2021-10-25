Heavy rain causes St. Joseph Co. road closures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - County officials announced several road closures in Madison Township after constant rain hit the area on Sunday.

The closures include: Elm Road from Madison Road to New Road; Kenilworth Road from Shively Road to Tyler Road; and Tyler Road from Kenilworth Road to Juniper Road

Officials said alternate routes should be used to avoid areas where residents know flooding is present. They also advise against driving in deep water, especially when the water could be fast-moving, or the depth is unknown.

Crews will continue to monitor water levels - and the restrictions will be removed once the flooding has receded.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.