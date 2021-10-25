Advertisement

‘Gift of Lights 2021′ kicks off at Potawatomi Zoo Nov. 26

The event is scheduled over the course of four weekends.
The event is scheduled over the course of four weekends.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Potawatomi Zoo is hosting the “Gift of Lights” event.

According to the zoo’s website, this holiday lights celebration has become a new winter tradition for families. In addition to a wonderland of lights, there will be seasonal activities designed to delight children of all ages. The zoo says more details are expected to come.

The event is scheduled over the course of four weekends on the following dates and times listed below:

  • Friday, Nov. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

