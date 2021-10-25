FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain Ending, Staying Chilly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain during the morning with scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Cloudy and chilly. Temperatures in the upper 40s with a wind chill in the lower 40s during the day. Winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. High of 48.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early with mostly cloudy skies into the evening. Remaining breezy and turning chilly. Low of 38.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs back into the 50s with clearer skies. Breezy at times, winds gusting to 20 miles per hour at times. High of 57.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs staying in the 50s with a nice breeze. A shower is possible by the late evening. High of 59.

LONG RANGE: Staying cool with cloudy skies and scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Another system will move through the region bringing the showers that linger into early Saturday morning. Things clearing out by the second half of the day. Halloween on Sunday is looking dry and sunny. We have temperatures in the upper 50s during the day, for trick or treating, temperatures may fall into the 40s. Much cooler as we head into November.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 48

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 1.60″ (Daily Record)

