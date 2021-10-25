Advertisement

Elkhart woman charged in May house fire that killed 2 people

48-year-old Genessa Jones of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing last Thursday, where she...
48-year-old Genessa Jones of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing last Thursday, where she was formally charged with two counts of causing a death while committing arson.(The Goshen News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP/Goshen News/WNDU) – An Elkhart woman has been charged with allegedly setting a house fire in May that killed a man and an 8-year-old boy.

48-year-old Genessa Jones of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing last Thursday, where she was formally charged with two counts of causing a death while committing arson.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the fire damaged a two-story house at 1824 Oakland Avenue on May 23. As Elkhart firefighters responded, they had first rescued a woman from the roof. They then followed the woman’s direction to find an adult, identified as Dennis Witte, and a child, identified as Nyshaun Finch, still in the house and rescued them from the situation. A firefighter had also been injured during the response.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment. Witte and the juvenile apparently died sometime after the fire.

An Elkhart County judge entered a not-guilty plea on Jones’ behalf and appointed a public defender to represent her. Jones’ trial has been scheduled for March 21, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
First Alert Day continues tonight through Monday as our soaking rain continues. Heavy rain is...
First Alert Weather Day: Times of pounding rain tonight
Three people were shot in two separate morning shootings in South Bend.
SBPD: three people shot in two separate morning shootings
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his five-yard touchdown run against...
Kyren Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16

Latest News

Meet Chonka, the husky!
2nd Chance Pet: Chonka
Meet Chonka, the husky!
2nd Chance Pet: Chonka
Guests can stroll through the concourse and get treats from more than 80 vendors.
4th annual Cops and Goblins event returns to Four Winds Field
H.O.U.S.E Forum brings South Bend youth together for change.
H.O.U.S.E. Forum brings youth in South Bend together for change