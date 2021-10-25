Car vs. bicycle accident in Elkhart sends man to the hospital

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident where a car collided with a bicycle in Elkhart Monday afternoon.

Elkhart police were dispatched to the area of E. Bristol St. and Baldwin Ct. around 2:45 PM in reference to a crash between a car and a bicyclist.

According to Elkhart PD, initial investigation indicates that a bicyclist turning off Baldwin Ct. pulled in front of a Ford Taurus driving eastbound on E. Bristol St. The car struck the male bicyclist.

First aid was rendered on scene, and the male bicyclist in his early 50′s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The female driver of the Taurus remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Neither she nor her passenger reported any injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

