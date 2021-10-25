Bendix Arena gaming center signs new sponsorship deal with Xfinity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The gaming center inside Bendix Arena in South Bend is getting a new name.

The arena has signed a major sponsorship agreement with Xfinity, and will be rebranded as the ‘Xfinity Gaming Center’ later this year.

Bendix Arena holds 600 seats, and the gaming center stretches across 2,500 square feet. Since its opening in February, the arena has welcomed in more than 1,000 gamers, several eSports tournaments, and is the home for South Bend Lions eSports as well as Bethel University’s eSports team.

