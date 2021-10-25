Advertisement

Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Whatever hopes the Chicago Bears had of upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second straight season were long gone before the first quarter ended.

Poor protection for rookie quarterback Justin Fields, defensive breakdowns and turnovers saw the Bears fall behind by three touchdowns before the opening 15 minutes had elapsed.

Chicago ultimately lost 38-3 to the Super Bowl champions.

Fields went 22 for 32 for 184 yards and three interceptions.

He fumbled three times, losing two.

In seven games and five starts, Fields has two touchdown passes and six interceptions.

He has been sacked 22 times.

