4th annual Cops and Goblins event returns to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trick-or-treaters will be out in full force Monday for the 4th annual Stu and Swoop’s Cops and Goblins event at Four Winds Field.

The event will take place, rain or shine, from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Guests can stroll through the concourse and get treats from more than 80 vendors.

There will also be a photo area by Gate D with Halloween decorations.

“This is always a strong community event and a chance to get to meet the police officers, our firemen, EMS workers,” said Chris Hagstrom-Jones, assistant general manager. “All those first responders that help take care of us but they want to continue to give back to the community.”

Cops and Goblins is free, tickets are needed to get in.

Tickets can be picked up at the South Bend Police Department or the Cubs Den Team Store. There is a limited supply.

