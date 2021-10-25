1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a bank robbery at 1st Source Bank off of Western Avenue.

“After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody,” police captain Joseph Leszczynski tells 16 News Now. “All details are being put together, but the person who did rob the bank has been taken off the streets.”

At this time, it’s unclear how much money the suspect stole. The investigation is ongoing.

