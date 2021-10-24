Veteran honored with flag flown over U.S. Capitol

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - An American flag that was flown over the nation’s capital in 1995 has been returned.

In 1995, Roy Mullis was a captain in the U.S. Army. With an American flag flown over Washington D.C. in his honor, Mullis was unable to take the flag with him at the time .

So First Sergeant Paul Lazinsky offered to hold onto it for him until it could be returned.

Unfortunately, Sergeant Lazinsky passed away in 2018.

One day, Lazinsky’s widow was cleaning out a storage unit and came across the flag. She knew she had to find a way to get it back to Mullis.

On Sunday, as Lieutenant Colonel, Mullis was presented with that flag.

“It is tearful to uh, you know, come back and see something, in such nice condition after all those years of moving around the world. So, you know, I’m very grateful for everyone that kept it and for those that returned it in such good shape,” explained Mullis.

The Sunday presentation started with an escort to the sheriff’s department - that way, the flag could be presented with all of those who made it possible.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.