Notre Dame fans gather to cheer on the Fighting Irish despite chilly weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite it being a chilly night, Notre Dame fans were out around campus in full force tonight.

USC is one of the Fighting Irish’s biggest rivals, and since the teams have been unable to face off since 2019, fans were excited for the matchup between the two historic programs.

“You have to come up and experience Notre Dame Football. It’s a fun time,” says Molly Griffin. “It’s phenomenal,” adds Kendall Midema

“We’re getting hype, it’s a big, big night for Notre Dame,” says Drew Pyne.

“Go Irish. Get that W. Beat The Trojans again,” says Khris Merrill.

Notre Dame came out on top, winning the game 31-16.

The home stand continues with North Carolina coming to town next Saturday night.

