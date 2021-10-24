SBPD: three people shot in two separate morning shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help in finding those responsible for two separate early morning shootings leaving three people shot.

The first shooting happened near Twyckenham Dr. and Howard St. leaving two people shot— one in serious but stable condition.

Police say the other shooting happened at an unknown location.

Officers and shooting response team detectives are actively investigating both incidents at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend PD at (574) 235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

