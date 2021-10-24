Potawatomi Zoo wraps up Halloween celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rainy forecast didn’t stop the Potawatomi Zoo from capping off the last day of the Zoo Boo event.

On Sunday, children of all ages had the chance to receive fun gifts, walk the Treat Trail, hop on the carousel, and explore the zoo on a train ride.

Despite the rain, Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk says the weekend-long event brought in a record breaking crowd.

“We’re thinking we had about 5,500 to 6,000 people last night at the Zoo Boo as a record-breaking turnout. I think a lot of people were expecting the rain today, so they came yesterday. But today, to our surprise, they’re is a nice little crowd. I bet we have had a thousand people come through so far,” remarked Sisk.

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Potawatomi Zoo has something else, when they host the Gift of Lights event.

