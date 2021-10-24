Advertisement

No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5) runs during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (5) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern.

The Wolverines closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime.

It looked as if they might be peeking ahead to next week’s game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.

Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/23/2021 5:04:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
A pickup truck was driving south on Prairie Street when it hit a car head-on.
One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Graham Mertz...
Mellusi, Allen help Wisconsin run past No. 25 Purdue, 30-13
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the...
LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112
Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) dunks against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner...
Dinwiddie leads Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers
Friday Night Football Oct. 22 Part 2
Friday Night Football Oct 22 Part 2