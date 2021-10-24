Advertisement

No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana

Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg (35)...
Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg (35) and Lathan Ransom (12) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times to help No. 5 Ohio State rout Indiana 54-7.

The Buckeyes have won five straight overall and 25 in a row in Big Ten play.

They also extended the nation’s longest active winning streak against one team to 27 consecutive games.

After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers never had a chance.

Ohio State scored the last 47 points, and coach Ryan Day pulled his starters after three quarters.

