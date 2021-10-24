Advertisement

Mellusi, Allen help Wisconsin run past No. 25 Purdue, 30-13

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Graham Mertz...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat No. 25 Purdue 30-13 on Saturday.

Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) .

Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

10/23/2021 8:07:38 PM (GMT -4:00)

