Kyren Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and No. 13 Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory Saturday night.

Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series. But junior quarterback Kedon Slovis and 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept interim coach Donte Williams’ Trojans (3-4) in it. Slovis connected on 27 of 37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards.

10/23/2021 10:58:05 PM (GMT -4:00)