Kyren Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his five-yard touchdown run against...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his five-yard touchdown run against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By John Fineran
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and No. 13 Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory Saturday night.

Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series. But junior quarterback Kedon Slovis and 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept interim coach Donte Williams’ Trojans (3-4) in it. Slovis connected on 27 of 37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards.

