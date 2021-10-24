Kyren Williams goes off against USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heading in to Saturday night’s rivalry game, Notre Dame’s rushing attack was ranked 118th out of 130 teams in the country averaging just 97.3 yards a game on the ground.

But after the game, things are moving in the right direction.

The reason for that of course, Kyren Williams.

“This was an important came back for him, as well,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “And we -- you know, we knew that we were going to ride him. But, you know, you kind of sensed during the week that he was going to put this on his back. So I think he went into this game up knowing, you know, with Chris [Tyree] not available, that he was going to get the kind of carries that he was going to get a chance to influence the game, I guess.”

The Irish captain had a season-high 138 rushing yards on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

It was the first time he surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

He also had 42 receiving yards.

With Chris Tyree unable to go with turf toe, Williams was happy to step up.

“The more on my back for me I like it more,” Williams said. “I just knew I had to come in with the mindset that I do every game is just dominate and don’t be stopped by nobody. Being able to do that and it being a rivalry game, it just intensified that mindset more. Just keeping that mindset that I had before just keep on going.”

Kyren Williams said he knew the running game was going to be successful last night from the very first run.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.