Dara Mabrey continues Mabrey family history for Notre Dame women’s basketball

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dara Mabrey is gearing up for her second season as a Golden Domer.

Last year, Mabrey averaged 11 points a game and was 5th in the ACC with a 38.5% three point percentage.

Head Coach Niele Ivey says she’s continuing the Mabrey tradition in her own way.

“She is very fiery,” Ivey said. “Not as fiery as Marina. Marina is her own different category. But Dara brings a ton of energy, leadership mostly by example because she’s always in the gym. She never misses practice. She’s very consistent. She works so hard. She has a great three-point shot. She just has that great competitive nature that you know from the Mabreys so she brings that on a daily basis. And she has a lot of experience. This is her fourth year in the ACC so she brings a lot of experience. She’s a calming voice in the locker room and on the court.”

Mabrey and the Irish get the season underway against Ohio on November 9.

