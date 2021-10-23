Rivalry renewed: Irish players gear up for USC game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two classes of Notre Dame players have yet to experience this historic rivalry since the game was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019 with the Irish coming away with the three- point victory.

You never know what this game is going to bring, but one thing is for certain, emotions are always running high.

“Yeah we’re excited,” wide receiver and captain Avery Davis said. “It’s a rivalry game. It’s a historic game. We’ve been playing for I don’t know how many years, many many decades. Super excited. Me personally, I haven’t played in the game so I’m excited. I think the energy is through the roof. We’re all ready to go.”

Brian Kelly is 7-3 against the Trojans all time and the Golden Domers have won three straight in the series.

So yeah, it’s safe to say members of the Blue and Gold are fired up.

“We’re definitely blessed to play USC again,” safety and captain Kyle Hamilton said. “I mean it’s one of the biggest if not the biggest college football rivalries in the country. To get to play them at home twice and not have to go out to Cali, having them come here. It’s supposed to be a little cold on Saturday so to get to play them in that environment, I think it’s really good for everybody. The guys last year who haven’t been able to experience the rivalry and the guys this year have been looking forward to it and that’s the reason they came here is to play in big games like that.”

This football season has gotten back to normal here with the crowds and the festivities, but having USC back here Saturday night will really feel like football is back.

