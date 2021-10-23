Advertisement

Rivalry renewed: Irish players gear up for USC game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two classes of Notre Dame players have yet to experience this historic rivalry since the game was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019 with the Irish coming away with the three- point victory.

You never know what this game is going to bring, but one thing is for certain, emotions are always running high.

“Yeah we’re excited,” wide receiver and captain Avery Davis said. “It’s a rivalry game. It’s a historic game. We’ve been playing for I don’t know how many years, many many decades. Super excited. Me personally, I haven’t played in the game so I’m excited. I think the energy is through the roof. We’re all ready to go.”

Brian Kelly is 7-3 against the Trojans all time and the Golden Domers have won three straight in the series.

So yeah, it’s safe to say members of the Blue and Gold are fired up.

“We’re definitely blessed to play USC again,” safety and captain Kyle Hamilton said. “I mean it’s one of the biggest if not the biggest college football rivalries in the country. To get to play them at home twice and not have to go out to Cali, having them come here. It’s supposed to be a little cold on Saturday so to get to play them in that environment, I think it’s really good for everybody. The guys last year who haven’t been able to experience the rivalry and the guys this year have been looking forward to it and that’s the reason they came here is to play in big games like that.”

This football season has gotten back to normal here with the crowds and the festivities, but having USC back here Saturday night will really feel like football is back.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas
Marshall County Humane Society responds to animal hoarding case in Plymouth
Shocking case of animal hoarding leaves local shelter overwhelmed
A pickup truck was driving south on Prairie Street when it hit a car head-on.
One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart

Latest News

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana sectionals on Oct. 22
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday,...
Irish quarterbacks support each other, regardless of who’s playing
The Trojans come to South Bend Saturday after a year off from playing the Fighting Irish.
Rivalry renewed: Notre Dame set to welcome USC back for first time in two years
He struck up a friendship with Prentiss Hubb during the recruiting process.
Prentiss Hubb mentors Blake Wesley