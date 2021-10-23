One dead after truck hits tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac teenager was killed in a one-car accident Friday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday near Dixon St. east of Indian Lake Road in Silver Creek Township.

Officers responded to a report of a car into a tree.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies found that a 2004 Chevy truck overturned and struck a tree.

The truck was traveling east on Dixon street when it went off the roadway.

The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Maynor Hernandez of Dowagiac.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident, and the seat belt was not worn during the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.