Notre Dame fans gearing up for USC game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic rivalry is renewed as the Fighting Irish takes on the USC Trojans at Notre Dame stadium.

People showed up bright and early to start tailgating.

Irish fans say they are excited for the game and are hoping for an Irish victory.

Jeff Stesiak has been tailgating for over 25 years, and says football season brings a lot of great energy to the area.

“And it never gets old. It’s always special and you meet so many good friends tailgating - first timers, long timers - it’s just so cool...People want to be here and they want to tailgate. They want to enjoy the atmosphere of Notre Dame...Everybody who comes out here, we make them feel welcome. Whether they are the home team or visiting team, everybody is welcome,” Stesiak said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and airs on NBC.

