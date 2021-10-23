‘Mamas Against Violence’ holds prayer service to end violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At last check, police said there have been 15 deadly shootings so far this year in South Bend.

With the stain of violence growing darker in the city, community leaders say enough is enough.

‘Mamas Against Violence’ hosted a prayer gathering at WUBS radio station Saturday afternoon to put an end to the violence.

This group was started by mothers who lost their sons to gun violence.

The group offers emotional support and prayer to other grieving mothers and families who are experiencing the same loss.

“And I’ve preached this for 18-19 years. We need to be doing something every day. We can’t wait until there is another homicide or we are stepping over another body. We have to be out here putting the word out that we can longer allow this to go on in our community,” said Founder of Mamas Against Violence Bobbie Woods.

There is also a youth forum Sunday afternoon at the Century Center.

During the forum, teens will have the chance to share their stories.

There is also a workshop for parents.

