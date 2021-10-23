Advertisement

‘Mamas Against Violence’ holds prayer service to end violence

‘Mamas Against Violence’ holds prayer service to end violence
‘Mamas Against Violence’ holds prayer service to end violence(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At last check, police said there have been 15 deadly shootings so far this year in South Bend.

With the stain of violence growing darker in the city, community leaders say enough is enough.

‘Mamas Against Violence’ hosted a prayer gathering at WUBS radio station Saturday afternoon to put an end to the violence.

This group was started by mothers who lost their sons to gun violence.

The group offers emotional support and prayer to other grieving mothers and families who are experiencing the same loss.

“And I’ve preached this for 18-19 years. We need to be doing something every day. We can’t wait until there is another homicide or we are stepping over another body. We have to be out here putting the word out that we can longer allow this to go on in our community,” said Founder of Mamas Against Violence Bobbie Woods.

There is also a youth forum Sunday afternoon at the Century Center.

During the forum, teens will have the chance to share their stories.

There is also a workshop for parents.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck was driving south on Prairie Street when it hit a car head-on.
One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

Latest News

Notre Dame fans gearing up for USC game
Notre Dame fans gearing up for USC game
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Porsche
A Dowagic teenager is dead after his truck drove off the road and hit a tree.
One dead after truck hits tree in Cass County
New Pet Preparation Checklist
Pet Vet: Choosing a new pet