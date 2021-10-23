Advertisement

LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the...
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 in their home opener.

Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot.

LaVine welcomed the crowd prior to the first game at the United Center without capacity restrictions since the 2019-20 season, then put on a dazzling display.

The All-Star and Olympic gold medalist scored 20 points late in the first half to help send Chicago to the locker room with a 65-47 lead, and made six 3-pointers in the game.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/22/2021 11:57:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

