Irish bounce back to blank Tigers,6-0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 12/13 Notre Dame Hockey earned a 6-0 shutout victory to close out the series versus RIT with a win on Friday night at the Compton Family (3,779).

Trevor Janicke and Max Ellis each tallied two goals on the night, while Landon Slaggert and Hunter Strand each added one of their own and Solag Bakich posted a career-high three assists.

Matthew Galajda earned his first career shutout in an Irish uniform, making 22 saves on the night.

The Irish put 45 shots on goal and moved to 4-1-0 with the victory.

On special teams, Notre Dame went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill to move to 23-for-23 on the season. The Irish also finished 1-for-5 on the power play.

How It Happened

The Fighting Irish scored three goals over a six-minute span midway through the first period to establish a 3-0 lead, including a pair of Trevor Janicke goals as well as a Max Ellis tally.

Janicke got it started at 6:11 when he one-timed Chase Blackmun feed from the top of the circle, low past Tommy Scarfone while the teams were skating 4-on-4. For Blackmun it marked his first point in an Irish uniform, while Solag Bakich had the second assist.

Ellis netted next, picking up a rebound and skating across the slot to fire home his second of the season at 10:35, with assists to Adam Karashik and Bakich after a heated scramble in front.

Janicke’s second of the night came at 13:31 on a wrist shot from the high slot, with assists from Adam Karashik and Bakich — his third helper of the period.

Galajda then made a point blank stop on RIT’s Caleb Moretz with 1:45 left in the first while the Irish were on the penalty kill, keeping Notre Dame in front 3-0 at the first intermission.

Ellis scored his second of the night at 12:14 of the second with a wrister from the high slot that beat Scarfone through a screen, with the assists going to Blackmun and Graham Slaggert.

Landon Slaggert extended the lead to 5-0 with a power-play goal at 13:22 of the second, jamming home his own rebound in front after Jesse Lansdell found him on the doorstep. Cam Burke had the second assist on the play.

Hunter Strand buried his second goal of the year with just 90 seconds to play to give the Irish the 6-0 advantage. Jack Adams and Jake Boltmann earned the assists on the goal to cap the scoring.

Notes

Notre Dame’s penalty kill went 4-for-4 on the night and improved to 23-for-23 to open the 2021-22 season.

With three assists, Solag Bakich notched his first career three-point game and his second career multi-point game (had a goal and an assist versus LIU on Oct. 9).

Trevor Janicke posted his third career two-goal game (second of the season) and his seventh multi-point game.

Max Ellis scored two goals for his second career two-goal game and seventh career multi-point game.

With an assist on Trevor Janicke’s first period goal, graduate student defenseman Chase Blackmun earned his first point in a Notre Dame uniform.

Blackmun added an assist on Max Ellis’ second period goal for a two-point night.

