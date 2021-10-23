Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana sectionals on Oct. 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from high school football from around Michiana on Oct. 22

CLASS 5A

SECTIONAL 10

South Bend Adams at Goshen

LaPorte at Concord

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 18

South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley

South Bend St. Joseph 15, Logansport 14

New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0

Culver Academy at South Bend Clay

SECTIONAL 19

DeKalb 42, Wawasee 7

Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 25

Calumet at Knox

SECTIONAL 26

Lakeland at John Glenn

Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Mishawaka Marian 49, South Bend Washington 14

Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 34

Bremen at Manchester

LaVille 29, Rochester 7

SECTIONAL 35

Fort Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 41

Caston at South Central

South Newton at Culver

Winamac at West Central

MICHIGAN

Constantine at Coloma

Centreville 42, Buchanan 7

Edwardsburg at Sturgis

Niles 46, Dowagiac 0

Brandywine 44, Benton Harbor 32

Berrien Springs at Cassopolis

DeWitt 50, Lakeshore 14

Battle Creek Lakeview at St. Joseph MI

