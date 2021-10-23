Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana sectionals on Oct. 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from high school football from around Michiana on Oct. 22
CLASS 5A
SECTIONAL 10
South Bend Adams at Goshen
LaPorte at Concord
CLASS 4A
SECTIONAL 18
South Bend Riley at Kankakee Valley
South Bend St. Joseph 15, Logansport 14
New Prairie 48, Plymouth 0
Culver Academy at South Bend Clay
SECTIONAL 19
DeKalb 42, Wawasee 7
Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
CLASS 3A
SECTIONAL 25
Calumet at Knox
SECTIONAL 26
Lakeland at John Glenn
Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Mishawaka Marian 49, South Bend Washington 14
Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
CLASS 2A
SECTIONAL 34
Bremen at Manchester
LaVille 29, Rochester 7
SECTIONAL 35
Fort Wayne Luers 46, Fairfield 8
CLASS 1A
SECTIONAL 41
Caston at South Central
South Newton at Culver
Winamac at West Central
MICHIGAN
Constantine at Coloma
Centreville 42, Buchanan 7
Edwardsburg at Sturgis
Niles 46, Dowagiac 0
Brandywine 44, Benton Harbor 32
Berrien Springs at Cassopolis
DeWitt 50, Lakeshore 14
Battle Creek Lakeview at St. Joseph MI
