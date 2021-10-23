Drug Take Back Day looking to save lives in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Communities in Michiana and across the country are helping save lives during DEA Drug Take Back Day.

Here at home, the 525 Foundation is joining forces with not only the DEA, but also local hospitals, police, and fire departments to keep prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

525 founder Becky Savage created her organization to make sure no one else has to lose their loved ones like she did, when two of her sons overdosed on prescription drugs in 2015.

A simple medicine cabinet cleanout could save a life.

“Considering the opioid epidemic, the opioid crisis that is going on as we speak, more Americans are addicted to opioids right now than they have ever been before. So a pharmaceutical take back really hits the nail on the head for us,” said Chip Cooke from the DEA.

If you couldn’t find a drop on Saturday, you can always take any leftover prescriptions to the 525 dropboxes at your closest Martin’s Supermarket.

