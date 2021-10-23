All hands on deck for D.E.A. Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, communities in Michiana and across the country are helping save lives for D.E.A. Drug Take Back Day.

Here at home, the 525 Foundation is joining forces with not only the D.E.A., but also local hospitals, police, and fire departments to keep prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

525 founder Becky Savage created her organization to make sure no one else has to lose their loved ones like she did— when two of her sons overdosed on prescription drugs in 2015.

A simple medicine cabinet cleanout could save a life.

“Considering the opioid epidemic, the opioid crisis that is going on as we speak, more Americans are addicted to opioids right now than they have ever been before. So a pharmaceutical take back really hits the nail on the head for us,” Savage said.

If you weren’t able to find a drop on Saturday, you can always take any leftover prescriptions to the 525 drop boxes at your closest Martin’s Supermarket or by visiting the 525 website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.