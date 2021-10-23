Advertisement

2nd Chance: Porsche

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.

Meet Porsche!

Porsche is by nature friendly and playful.

She has the perfect balance of independence and friendliness.

She doesn’t overwhelm you, but knows how to let you know how much love she wants.

She’s well behaved, neat, and follows you around the house.

She’ll catch your heart and never let go!

If you want to adopt Porsche or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

