Zoo Boo returns to Potawatomi Zoo

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zoo Boo returns to the Potawatomi Zoo on Friday, October 22.

Guests will be able to stroll through zoo enjoying the Treat Trail, Haunted Train and Halloween decorations.

Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost, and Round Barn Bar will be open. Concessions will have coffee and hot chocolate as well as the regular menu. There will also be local food vendors.

“It’s just going to be a great event for everyone and just a safe way to come out, get your treat bag, get your candy and not have to go out through the neighborhood,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “It’s just a really safe time to come to the zoo.”

Zoo Boo will take place from 4 – 8 p.m. October 22-23, and 12-4 p.m. on October 24.

Admission is $11 for adults over 15, $9 for seniors and children 3-14, and free for babies 2 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online by clicking here.

