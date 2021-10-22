Water distribution confusion Friday in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - People lined up at a water distribution site on Friday where they thought they would be able to get bottles of water. But that wasn’t exactly the case.

16 News Now was told residents would be able to pick up water Friday at God’s Household of Faith, but no one showed up.

16 News Now reached out to the Michigan Department of Health, who is spearheading the distribution sites, but we got no response. We also reached out to the church, who agreed to have it here, and we also got no response.

Dozens of cars lined up Friday afternoon, waiting for hours to get water. Residents say they are “beyond frustrated.” Others say, “wow, this is sad,” and “don’t they realize how much we are struggling?”

“We sat out here all day waiting to get water and the truck didn’t show up, and that’s messed up,” one resident said. “But that’s okay. We will survive and stay strong. The Lord is with us.”

The state is giving away free water as part of an effort to address the lead levels.

There are distribution sites scheduled for Saturday:

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbo r – 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harbor of Hope 7th Day Adventist Church – 769 Pipestone Rd. – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

