UPDATE: 14-year-old arrested after 17-year-old found dead in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old has been arrested after a 17-year-old was found dead in Benton Harbor.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Parker Street for a welfare check of a person in the alley last Saturday. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead.

BHDPS will not be releasing the victim’s name at the family request. Meanwhile, the name of the 14-year-old who was taken into custody is being withheld due to his age.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS. BHDPS also takes information or tips from the Ring Neighbors App as well.

