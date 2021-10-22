Rivalry renewed: Notre Dame set to welcome USC back for first time in two years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Because of the conference only schedules due to the pandemic, Notre Dame and USC did not play last year for the first time since World War II.

But that will change Saturday night as the Trojans come in to town.

USC is 3-3 this season. But for this game, records are thrown out tthe window as two of the country’s most historic programs go head to head.

It’s not a sell out yet, but head coach Brian Kelly is expecting the Irish Faithful to bring it.

“The expectations would be that this is an incredible atmosphere playing USC, where we haven’t played them at home in a while and everybody’s coming out,” Kelly said. “We’re on break, so our students traditionally come back for this game, and I would expect that, but I have a job to do and that’s put a good product on the field. I think we have done that. The rest is up to what our fan base wants to do and I hope they want to come out and see this football team play because it’s a gritty, gutsy group of guys that just play really hard for four quarters. So I hope they come out and see them play.”

It’s officially fall weather in South Bend and some of the Trojans aren’t going to be used to these chilly temperatures. Reporters told running back Keantay Ingram that temps would be in the 40s and his jaw dropped.

So the Irish will have the weather in their favor tomorrow night.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.