Prentiss Hubb mentors Blake Wesley

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s basketball will have a pair of South Bend natives suiting up this year and one of them already has a special bond with an Irish leader.

Blake Wesley has been going to Irish games for years.

He struck up a friendship with Prentiss Hubb during the recruiting process.

“Well I think Prentiss helped us recruit him and made him feel comfortable because he came up a lot when he was a junior before COVID and played with our guys and hung out,” head coach Mike Brey said. “Prentiss actually sought him out at times in the summer and they’d workout together.”

Hubb is now mentoring the Riley grad and has high hopes for Wesley.

“Cause I could see the potential in him,” Hubb said. “I just want him to be great. I think that he could make it to the next level, at the NBA level. I want him to be better than me. I want him to break all the records here at ND. So me being able to start for four years and having the experience. I just want to get wisdom to him so he can just have it earlier and he can just excel in college.”

Hubb praised Wesley and fellow South Bend native and freshman J.R. Konieczny for their work ethic that looks like its paying off on the court already.

