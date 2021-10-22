Advertisement

Police investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in South Bend, Mishawaka

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The South Bend and Mishawaka police departments are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened early Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., South Bend officers were called to the 500 block of E. LaSalle Avenue. There, they learned two black males robbed a 7-Eleven. Police say one of them was armed. Luckily, no one was injured.

In Mishawaka, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. 12th Street. A 7-Eleven employee said she was robbed at gunpoint by two black males wearing dark clothing. Again, no one was hurt.

Right now, it is unknown if the two robberies are related. If you know anything about these robberies, you are urged to call police.

