One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash in Elkhart Friday morning.
Police say a Ford F150 pickup truck was driving south in the 200 block of Prairie Street, just south of York Woods Drive, when it hit a Kia Forte head-on. The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old woman, died on scene. The driver of the Ford F150, a 62 year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials are continuing to investigate.
