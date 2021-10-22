Advertisement

Markstrom shuts out Red Wings in Calgary’s 3-0 win

Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hits Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex...
Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hits Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL.

The Flames, who never trailed, took control of the game midway through the second period.

Elias Lindholm scored first, followed about four minutes later by Andrew Mangiapane’s goal.

Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter with about two minutes left in the game after Detroit pulled its goalie.

10/21/2021 10:17:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

