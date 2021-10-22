Irish quarterbacks support each other, regardless of who’s playing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is back at home this weekend and for the first time in a couple of weeks, there’s not as many questions as to who the starting quarterback will be for the Irish.

Brian Kelly came out this week right away saying that Jack Coan will be the starter Saturday night against USC.

Kelly said that Coan gives them the best chance to win.

Now Tyler Buchner is back to his normal role after dealing with an ankle issue at the end of the Virginia Tech game.

Drew Pyne also remains an option if things start to head south.

Regardless, Kelly says it’s important that all of the quarterbacks respect and support each other and that all of it comes down to recruiting those type of guys.

“They’re all competitive and all want to play, but I think if you’re transparent with them and you’re face-to-face with them and what you see is what you do, you build that relationships with them,” Kelly said. “Then you’re going to have a room where the guys will work together. I don’t think you ever get to where it’s like, ‘I’m so happy not to be the starter.’ But you get respect and those guys working together. Those guys cheer for each other. If Drew Pyne goes in there, those two guys will want him to succeed because they genuinely respect him for the work that he does and that’s what you try to build.”

Now with scout team quarterback Brendon Clark announcing this week that he is entering the transfer portal, Kelly said that they rotated Buchner and Pyne in for that this week during practice.

