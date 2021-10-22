Indiana to begin offering Moderna, J&J booster shots for eligible populations following federal approval

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced that it will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose.

From the Indiana Department of Health:

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been available since late September.

The CDC on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to counter waning immunity. The FDA and CDC have previously authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in specific populations, as well as a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised individuals.

The CDC has issued booster eligibility guidance:

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

“The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and death. Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state.”

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov to find a location or call 211 for assistance. Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements set forth in the EUA.

