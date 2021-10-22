Advertisement

Indiana to begin offering Moderna, J&J booster shots for eligible populations following federal approval

The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and...
The Indiana Department of Health is concerned about the rising rates of the Delta variant and the low rates of fully vaccinated people in Indiana.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced that it will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose.

From the Indiana Department of Health:

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been available since late September.

The CDC on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to counter waning immunity. The FDA and CDC have previously authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in specific populations, as well as a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised individuals.

The CDC has issued booster eligibility guidance:

  • For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

“The approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will help provide additional protection to many Hoosiers, especially our most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities and others who are most at risk,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and death. Whether Hoosiers are getting their first dose or a booster shot, they will find vaccines widely available across the state.”

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov to find a location or call 211 for assistance. Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements set forth in the EUA.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Protestors are outraged as Alyssa Shepherd -- convicted of killing 3 kids in a Fulton County...
Woman who killed 3 kids in bus crash could be released early just in time for Christmas
Marshall County Humane Society responds to animal hoarding case in Plymouth
Shocking case of animal hoarding leaves local shelter overwhelmed
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

27-year-old Iman Gregory was convicted after a four-day trial ended late last week.
Elkhart woman found guilty in deadly 2019 shooting
A pickup truck was driving south on Prairie Street when it hit a car head-on.
One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart
File photo of police lights
Police investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in South Bend, Mishawaka
Guests will be able to stroll through zoo enjoying the Treat Trail, Haunted Train and Halloween...
Zoo Boo returns to Potawatomi Zoo