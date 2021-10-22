First Alert Weather Day Issued for Sunday and Monday ahead of Heavy Rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rain that could be heavy across Michiana is likely from Sunday into Monday, for that reason we are issuing a First Alert Weather Day. A storm system is moving up from the Southwest and brining lots of moisture along with is. A warm front will lift to the North out of the Mississippi River Valley. The front will likely stall out to the South of Michiana but push lots of moisture over the region. Periods of heavy rain are going to be likely from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. Rainfall amounts across Michiana could top out between 2 and 4 inches. The potential is there for localized flooding and major impacts and delays to the ongoing harvest of crops across the region. Be prepared for a very soggy few days to usher in next week.

Rainfall will not impact Friday Night Football or the Notre Dame VS USC game on Saturday evening.

IMPACTS:

Long duration rainfall event



Periods of heavy rain



Localized rainfall of 2-4 inches, localized flooding possible



Impacts and delays to Harvest operations across Michiana

TIMING: **Subject to change by Sunday AM**

10am-3pm Sunday – Rain moves into Michiana



3pm Sunday – 9am Monday – Periods of rain, heavy at times



9am – 5pm Monday – Rain showers lingering



5pm-9pm Monday – Showers Exit, Things begin to dry out

