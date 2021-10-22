Fire destroys one of Walkerton’s only convenience stores

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 2:40 a.m. law enforcement responded to a call reporting a fire on 200 Roosevelt Road.

When police arrived to Casey’s General Store, they noticed that the front windows of the store had been bust out by flames.

“The environment was nice, the people were nice and, it just sucks to, you know, find out that this small-town convenience store just catches on fire,” said Courtney Moore, a Walkerton resident.

Six fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, which took about an hour and a half to do.

The inside of the store was completely destroyed, but the overall structure is salvageable.

“We appreciate those fire agencies for assisting us. We contacted the State Fire Marshal, and the Walkerton Police Department along with the State Fire Marshal, we are investigating the fire at this time,” said Detective Travis Jackson, Walkerton Police Department.

Law enforcement told us that no injuries were reported, as no one was inside of the store at the time of the fire.

With the repairs that will need to be done, many residents are left desperately wondering when Casey’s General Store will reopen.

“I can’t speak for Casey’s General Store. I did have a brief conversation with one of the people from corporate and it sounds like they, they’re not going anywhere. They’re gonna try to get through this as quickly as possible and hopefully be open sooner than later so,” said Detective Jackson.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police told us that once they are done with their investigation, they will share that information with us, and we will let you know.

