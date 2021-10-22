Fall Football Weather is Here, More Rain by Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles across Michiana during the early afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s but staying very cool. High of 54.

FRIDAY NIGHT: For Friday Night Football we have a very cool evening. Temperatures falling through the lower 50s into the upper 40s through the games. Bring an extra layer! Overnight temperatures will likely fall into the upper 30s by morning. Turning chilly. Low of 39.

SATURDAY: Big game between Notre Dame and USC on Saturday evening. Starting off the day very chilly. Tailgate lots open at 8am and the temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Throughout the day, some sunshine is expected to warm us up into the lower 50s. By the time the stadium gates open and the game gets going. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 40s. Nearing the lower 40s by the time Notre Dame pulls out the win. Bring some extra layers to the game! High of 56.

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing quickly during the early morning as another system moves in. Rain becomes likely by late morning. Periods of rain continue throughout the rest of Sunday, heavy at times. Rainfall may approach 1 inch in some locations by the evening. High of 52.

LONG RANGE: Heavy rain continues overnight and through much of the day on Monday. Showers end by the late evening. Rainfall could total over 2 inches across Michiana. Then we dry out through the middle of the week as we get a bit warmer. It does look more unsettled by the second half of next week. Rainfall may keep farmers out of the fields for even longer as Harvest 2021 is in full swing.

