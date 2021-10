ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman has been found guilty of murder.

27-year-old Iman Gregory was convicted after a four-day trial ended late last week. She was accused of the deadly shooting of Ishmael Porter in 2019.

According to The Goshen News, Gregory testified that she acted in self-defense. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

