Chilly, then Wet...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FALL IS HERE, PROBABLY TO STAY... That means chilly air for the rest of the month. This fall, we will also have a fair amount of wet weather. Rain could be heavy at times from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. And another system, a slow mover, brings more showers later next week...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly...spotty sprinkles early, but most areas dry. Low: 39, Wind: SW 2-4

Saturday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. It will remain chilly. High: 54, Wind: W 5-10

Saturday night: Clear early, then increasing clouds. Colder, but then rising temps late. Low: 37

Sunday: Cloudy with rain arriving by afternoon...potentially heavy, especially south. High: 52

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.